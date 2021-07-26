South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) vs. Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

This table compares South Jersey Industries and Just Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Jersey Industries $1.54 billion 1.86 $157.08 million $1.68 15.21 Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.03 -$304.79 million N/A N/A

South Jersey Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

South Jersey Industries has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares South Jersey Industries and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Jersey Industries 10.98% 11.03% 2.85% Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for South Jersey Industries and Just Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Jersey Industries 0 5 3 0 2.38 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus target price of $27.43, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Given South Jersey Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South Jersey Industries is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Summary

South Jersey Industries beats Just Energy Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 146.7 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,771 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 404,886 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company owns and operates rooftop solar-generation sites. Additionally, it owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as provides total energy management, fuel management, and energy procurement and cost reduction services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.