SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.68

Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 4086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.