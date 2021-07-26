SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31,907.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99.

