SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 52,429 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.40. 793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

