Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $106.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $77.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

SPT stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $2,737,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,291 shares of company stock worth $17,462,208. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 74,555 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

