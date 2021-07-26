Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CyberArk Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 49.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $146.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -239.85 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.