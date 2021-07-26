Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Kimco Realty worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $2,001,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 118.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,428,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,778,000 after buying an additional 773,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $20.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

