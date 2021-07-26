Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 855.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,330,000 after buying an additional 75,947 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

