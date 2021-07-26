Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $5.10 Million in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,172 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cree by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cree by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,546 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

CREE stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.30. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.51. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

