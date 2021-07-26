Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 50,438 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 939.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,438 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,298,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 52.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Incyte by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $79.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

