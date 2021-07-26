Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $2,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iRobot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $1,585,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

IRBT stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.84.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

