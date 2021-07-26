SSE (LON:SSE) PT Raised to GBX 1,450 at UBS Group

SSE (LON:SSE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised SSE to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

SSE opened at GBX 1,522 ($19.89) on Friday. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The firm has a market cap of £15.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,530.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08). Also, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

