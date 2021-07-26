State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $94.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

