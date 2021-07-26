State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.03.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

