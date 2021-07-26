State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,180 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Fastenal worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $54.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.