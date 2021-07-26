State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,089 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The AES were worth $16,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in The AES by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in The AES by 84.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 603,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The AES by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The AES by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

