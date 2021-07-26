State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Hess worth $15,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after buying an additional 427,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,889,000 after buying an additional 171,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $74.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.82. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

