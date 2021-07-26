State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Novavax were worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,908.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,848 shares of company stock valued at $17,241,046. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $203.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.51. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

