Stephens Downgrades Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Equal Weight

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HBMD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $363.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

