Stephens Increases MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Price Target to $26.00

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $181.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

