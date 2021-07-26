Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 61,546 View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in View in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06. View, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that View, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

VIEW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on View in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

