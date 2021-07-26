Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 227.2% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 394,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 112.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.36. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.35.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

