Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 33.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $406.70 million, a PE ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 19.97%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

