Stifel Financial Corp Has $403,000 Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

MRVI stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

