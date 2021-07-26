Stifel Financial Corp Has $423,000 Stock Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $159.99 on Monday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $102.38 and a 12 month high of $161.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.77.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.