Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $440.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $408.33.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $423.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.09. The stock has a market cap of $187.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $423.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

