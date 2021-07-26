Stonnington Group LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $224.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

