Stonnington Group LLC Invests $9.18 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,183,000. PayPal accounts for 2.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.18. 205,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,845,777. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.08 and a 1 year high of $309.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

