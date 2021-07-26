Stonnington Group LLC Takes $4.28 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000. Deere & Company makes up about 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $23,442,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.3% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $353.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,790. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $172.91 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.39.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

