Stonnington Group LLC Takes $4.56 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. Stryker accounts for about 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Stryker stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,151. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.