Stream Protocol (STPL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $104,771.00

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.14 million and $104,771.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.00824852 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,020,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

