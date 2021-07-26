Strong Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.89 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $234.17 or 0.00582513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Strong has a market cap of $32.38 million and $2.89 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00111604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00128552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,204.57 or 1.00010436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.71 or 0.00800273 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

