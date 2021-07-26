Summit Insights Downgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Hold

Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $186.85 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.28. The company has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

