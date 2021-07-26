Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.250-$6.370 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.11. The stock had a trading volume of 556,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,874. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.30. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $189.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

