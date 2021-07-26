Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SU stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

