SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.54 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $60.54 million and $62.07 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007782 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001431 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

