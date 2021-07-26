Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,753,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 641,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $19,519,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $16,423,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.