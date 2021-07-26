T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $133.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.96.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $179.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

