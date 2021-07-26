Tael (WABI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $7.20, $4.92, $13.96 and $45.75.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00847068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084522 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

