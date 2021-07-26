Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $56,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,112.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $115.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,041,817. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $597.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

