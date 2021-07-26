TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DBS Vickers cut shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.01.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE:TAL traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,531,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,779,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,871,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,565,000 after buying an additional 1,705,532 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,194,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.