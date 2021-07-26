Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.22. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.87.
In other Talaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.
About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
