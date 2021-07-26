Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $70.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.04. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

