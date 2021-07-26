TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised TDK from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $121.00 on Thursday. TDK has a twelve month low of $99.55 and a twelve month high of $175.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Analysts forecast that TDK will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

