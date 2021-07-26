Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) versus US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Financial Comparison

Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) and US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of US Ecology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of US Ecology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tele Group and US Ecology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A US Ecology $933.85 million 1.25 -$389.36 million $0.61 60.52

Tele Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than US Ecology.

Profitability

This table compares Tele Group and US Ecology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele Group N/A N/A N/A US Ecology -9.99% 1.40% 0.48%

Risk & Volatility

Tele Group has a beta of 98.2, indicating that its stock price is 9,720% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Ecology has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tele Group and US Ecology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele Group 0 0 0 0 N/A US Ecology 0 1 1 0 2.50

US Ecology has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. Given US Ecology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe US Ecology is more favorable than Tele Group.

Summary

US Ecology beats Tele Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tele Group

Tele Group Corp., a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. The company was formerly known as NeXplore Corporation and changed its name to Tele Group Corp. in December 2020. Tele Group Corp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services. The Field Services segment provides safe and compliant logistics, and response solutions, which includes specialty waste packaging, collection, transportation, and total waste management; land and marine based emergency response, OSRO standby compliance, remediation, and industrial services. The Energy Waste segment provides safe and compliant energy waste management, and critical support services to up-stream oil and gas customers. Its services include spill containment and site remediation; equipment cleaning and maintenance services; specialty equipment rental, including tanks, pumps, and containment; safety monitoring and management; and transportation and disposal. US Ecology, Inc. serves oil refineries, chemical production plants, steel mills, real estate developers, and waste brokers/aggregators serving small manufacturers, and other industrial customers. The company was formerly known as American Ecology Corporation and changed its name to US Ecology, Inc. in February 2010. US Ecology, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

