TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 2nd (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda)’s (NYSE:TIXT) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 2nd. TELUS International (Cda) had issued 37,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $925,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the end of TELUS International (Cda)’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIXT. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

NYSE TIXT opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 49.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $560,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

