Tenable (TENB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Tenable’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

