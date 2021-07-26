Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.46%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

