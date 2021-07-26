Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,109,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 177,052 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,603,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.