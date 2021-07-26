Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Lowered to Hold at Summit Redstone

Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

